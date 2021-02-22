The official video for Juice WRLD’s “Conversations,” a track originally released last summer off the late artist’s posthumous third album Legends Never Die, dropped on Monday.

The visual, directed by Steve Cannon, ends with the debut of a previously unreleased clip of a freestyle from Juice, a master of the form. Catch the full thing up top.

Legends Never Die was released in July 2020 and opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. “Conversations” is preceded on the album’s tracklist by a minute-long intro track titled “Anxiety,” which sets the stage for the fan-celebrated 22-song collection that also includes the singles “Life’s a Mess” with Halsey and “Come & Go” with Marshmello.

In a message to fans shared on what would have been Juice’s 22nd birthday in December, Carmela Wallace—Juice’s mother—reflected on how she and her son used to celebrate birthdays together.

“Jarad and I both loved celebrating our birthdays,” she said at the time. “Mine is just two weeks before his. On our special days, we used to wish one another Happy Birthday dozens and dozens of times throughout the day. Now I like to think of all the ‘Happy Birthdays’ we saved for the future.” Juice, she added, “will forever be the light of my life.”

Earlier this month, the prolific artist Takashi Murakami—whose collabs with musicians have included highly coveted endeavors with Kanye, Cudi, and more—revealed that Juice had once pitched him about linking up for an animation project.

“I was a big fan of Juice WRLD,” Murakami told Genius. “He came to my studio, he looked so happy with his girlfriend. He wanted to make some animation project, kind of a demon and angel battle.”

RIP Juice WRLD. 999 forever.