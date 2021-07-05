Beyoncé finally met City Girls, and JT was touched by the encounter with the superstar.

The “Twerklulator” rapper caught up with Bey at a Fourth of July party in the Hamptons this weekend, tweeting about the encounter with the music icon shortly after and sharing the impact Bey’s words had on her.

“I love Beyoncé if I didn’t feel like I made it no other day tonight I did,” JT wrote to her 1.3 million followers. “She told me I was beautiful & she’s proud & to keep going! God look At my life….I came from nothing at all.”

JT didn’t go to the party alone to hear the compliment, either, as she was joined by her boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert, who also left a positive impression as he tried some breakdancing—spinning around numerous times—for those in attendance.

In a recent interview with i-D, JT explained her concerns with the internet and Twitter, sharing that she doesn’t “give a fuck what nobody think.” But this weekend, it seems the internet was happy for her.