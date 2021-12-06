John Legend has announced details for a 2022 Las Vegas residency dubbed Love in Las Vegas.

The headlining residency will take place at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino starting April 22, 2022 and running through Oct. 29. Per Legend, fans can expect to hear “your favorite songs from my entire career,” complete with a full band.

Image via Publicist

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Dec. 13 at 1:00 p.m. ET, while fan club members and Citi card holders will have pre-sale privileges starting Dec. 8. For a full list of announced Vegas dates, see below:

April 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

May 4, 6, 7

Aug. 5, 6, 10, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20

Oct. 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

Legend, whose most recent album Bigger Love arrived last June and later won a Grammy, recently celebrated his Sperry collaboration with a performance as part of Nordstrom’s A Legendary Holiday throwdown in Manhattan.

Speaking on the link-up back in September, Legend—who was made a global brand ambassador for Sperry last year—reflected on the personal importance of being given the chance to design his first capsule for the brand.

“The styles are based on some of my favorite classic silhouettes from Sperry’s wonderful heritage, infused with my own personal style and sensibilities,” Legend, whose stylist David Thomas was also involved in the design process, said at the time. “They’re the kinds of shoes that will add a touch of freshness and sophistication to your look. I look forward to wearing these shoes myself, and I am so proud to present them to the world.”

Image via Sperry/Yu Tsai

Image via Sperry/Yu Tsai

In November, Legend dropped a holiday-focused new single (“You Deserve It All”) and let his fans know that he was partnering with Republic Records for the next chapter of his career. Revisit the track, which was co-written with Legend’s “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” collaborator Meghan Trainor, below.