For anyone who wants the Jonas Brothers to re-record “Year 3000” in the year 3000, well, this is probably the closest you’ll get to that.

Group member Joe Jonas caught up with BuzzFeed this week for a Zoom questionaire and, when asked if there’s any particular JoBro track he’d want to cut a new version of, he couldn’t pick just one. Taking inspiration from his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift—who scored a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 by re-recording her sophomore effort Fearless this year—the Joe-est of the Bros said he’d consider doing the same with the group’s 2006 debut, It’s About Time.

“I think I would probably re-record our entire first album,” Joe said. “Just do something like what Taylor [Swift] did recently, which I thought was really clever.”

Of course, Taylor’s album re-releases aren’t neccesarily just her way of having fun and giving listeners a taste of nostalgia after her superstar run of Folklore and Evermore. The Fearless re-release, titled Fearless (Taylor’s Version), comes after longtime music manager Scooter Braun’s multi-million-dollar acquisition of her masters, before he sold them to Shamrock Holdings for $300 million.

“I know this will diminish the value of my old masters, but I hope you will understand that this is my only way of regaining the sense of pride I once had when hearing songs from my first six albums and also allowing my fans to listen to those albums without feelings of guilt for benefiting Scooter,” Taylor said back in 2020.

Her six intial albums include Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation. Previously, R&B singer Jojo has re-recorded her first two albums—Jojo and The High Road—after a legal battle of her own.

While it’s unclear if we will get this Jonas Brothers re-recording, one things is for sure: Joe isn’t just looking at the past when thinking about his musical future.

“Olivia Rodrigo is fantastic,” Joe shared when asked who he’d want to cut a track with. “I think I would love to work with her or Lil Nas X. And why? Because I think they are crushing it and they’re authentic artists who are making changes in the music industry, in the pop world, that we all need.”