Jim Jones is recovering from contracting COVID-19.

The Harlem rapper took to his Instagram Story on Monday to reveal the news, encouraging his fans to continue wearing masks and social distancing in an effort to combat the virus.

“I was contemplating whether I should do this or keep my business to myself but I think it’s more important for me to do this,” Jones said in a video. “I urge everybody to stay safe out there. COVID is real. I was runnin’ ‘round here thinking I was Superman and COVID knocked the socks off Superman.”

“So I urge and encourage everybody to please continue to mask up, please continue with hand sanitizer, social distance as much as you can, try to stay away from as many packed and crowded places,” he continued. “This shit is no joke. I really felt it and I don’t want nobody to feel like how I felt.”

While he reminded fans that he’s not trying to force anyone to get vaccinated, Jones urged his followers to take the coronavirus seriously, and added in his caption that he’s since tested negative. “I’m grateful for all those who called to check up on me,” he wrote. “I’m negative and it’s time to get back Healthy. God is good.”

Jones is one of several notable artists to have contracted the virus, inlcudingScarface, Westside Gunn, 03 Greedo, Doja Cat, Jeremih, Ashanti, and Fred The Godson, the latter of whom died after his diagnosis.

The news arrives just two weeks after Jones and fellow Dipset members Cam’ron, Juelz Santana, and Freekey Zekey went head-to-head with The LOX in the latest edition of Verzuz, with the Bad Boy-turned-Ruff Ryders crew going hit-for-hit with Harlem’s Diplomats at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City.