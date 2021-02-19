Jim Jones has teamed up with cult favorite producer Harry Fraud for a new joint project titled The Fraud Department.

Combining Jones’ signature delivery with Fraud’s penchant for blissed-out production, The Fraud Department is an ideal pairing of rapper and producer. The project also features appearances from Belly, Dave East, Trav, French Montana, Currensy, Jay Worthy, Conway the Machine, Marc Scibilla, Big Body Bes, Maino, and Kenny Sway.

To coincide with the release of the record, the duo also dropped the video for “Laps Around the Sun.” Featuring Jones rapping in the streets and going for a jog, it’s a simple treatment that highlights how direct the song itself is. Directed by WillC and Capo, the frosty video keeps it simple.

Earlier this month, Jones sat down for an appearance on the Joe Budden Podcast to talk about working with the late Stack Bundles. He discussed how the chorus for “Weather Man” featuring Bundles and Lil Wayne appeared a little too similiar to the one Wayne gave Fat Joe for “Make It Rain,” which he said made him want to fight with Weezy.

Listen to The Fraud Department above.