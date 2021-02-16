Continuing his never-ending run of anthems, Holland-born, Leicester-raised rapper JB Scofield is back with new single “Hello Hi”, and this time he’s brought in some reinforcements. Joining him on this Endless-produced drill heater are OJB’s Skeamer, Sai So and Skore Beezy.

There can never be too many posse cuts, especially if they come with this kind of energy. Slinging bars around with this much force, JB’s chemistry with the OJB outfit is plain to see, and that goes double in the Kirk Diaz-directed visuals.