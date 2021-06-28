Britney Spears’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, has broken her silence after the singer publicly spoke out against her conservatorship in a Los Angeles court last week.

In videos shared on her Instagram Monday, the 30-year-old explained why she has remained silent following Britney’s testimony in which she formally asked the court to terminate her 13-year conservatorship, and detailed grievances she has endured over the years.

“I just want to take a second to address a few things,” Jamie Lynn said in the video message. “The only reason I hadn’t before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly that it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do. But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feeI I need to say.”

Jamie Lynn continued: “I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born I’ve only loved and adored and supported my sister. I mean, this is my freaking big sister before any of this bullshit. I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before. I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness.”

Jamie Lynn also explained that she’s “made a very conscious choice” to “only participate in her life as her sister” and as an aunt to Spears’ two sons.

“Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform. But I can assure that I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after,” she said referring to the #FreeBritney movement.

Jamie Lynn’s message arrives nearly a week after Britney formally asked the court to terminate her 13-year conservatorship.

“I am traumatized… I’m not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, I’m insane,” Spears told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny via phone last Wednesday (June 23). “It’s my wish and my dream for this to end.”

As reported by to Rolling Stone, the 39-year-old pop star made a number of unsettling claims during her testimony. She told the court she considers the guardianship oversight to be “abusive” and that it has prevented her from living life the way she pleases, as she has no control of her finances, medical decisions, or even everyday activities, like driving with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

Spears’ conservatorship was implemented in 2008 following her highly publicized mental breakdown. Her father Jamie Spears was appointed her co-conservator alongside Andrew Wallet, who voluntarily resigned from the role in spring 2019. Bessemer Trust Co. has since served as a co-conservator with Jamie, who oversees his daughter’s $60 million fortune.