Through tireless graft and a keen ear for a hit, JAE5 has spent the last few years building himself to be one of the most sought-after producers in UK music and he played a central role in sculpting the Afroswing sound. Balancing his Ghanaian heritage and East London roots, he’s produced more than his share of modern classics (such as NSG and Tion Wayne’s “Options”, and Dave and Burna Boy’s “Location”), but now it’s his turn to take the headline spot as he taps grime icon Skepta and Nigerian star Rema for his debut single, “Dimension”.

A mellow, contemplative offering from the trio, the bulk of “Dimension” focuses on JAE5’s emotive, Afrobeats-laden production and Rema’s deeply affecting vocals. For Skepta’s verse, we see the Tottenham legend at his most thoughtful as he waxes on the ills plaguing today’s society, despairing at the gang violence and looking for a way out of it all. He seems to be in a generally circumspect mode right now, posting a cryptic message to Instagram recently that suggested he could be about to retire from music.