Jaden debuted the video for his latest single, “Photograph,” on Monday.

Jaden creates a visual that mirrors the theme of the track. “Photograph” follows Jaden’s journey and battle with heartbreak. The video shows how sadness can make you feel like you’re drowning by featuring Jaden underwater for the majority of the visual.

The video was directed by Jaden, himself, and was shot in New Providence, Bahamas. The visual is also live on Viacom’s Times Square billboard.

“Photograph” was featured on Jaden’s third studio album, CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3. The album dropped in August 2020 and features acts like Justin Biber and more.

“CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3 is a labor of love. It is a psychedelic movement of peace,” Jaden said when describing the project. “It is the end of multiple eras for me as an artist, and I am so excited to share it with the world. Let rainbows and flowers be with you.” Jaden is also dropping a collection of merchandise inspired by his latest album.

