A video from The Shade Room of Saweetie and Jack Harlow chatting on the BET Awards red carpet has been making the rounds online, but Harlow says it’s only “a friend vibe.”

In the initial video posted to TSR earlier Tuesday, Saweetie is seen approaching an interviewer on the red carpet as Jack walks over and introduces himself. He shakes Saweetie’s hand and says, “You don’t like getting caught off guard.” Saweetie then responds by asking why he’s “shaking.” After Jack clarifies that “nobody’s shaking,” Saweetie was asked if Jack was “shooting his shot” when he went up to her.

“I don’t know, but y’all better not be messy with this shit,” she told TSR at the event.