Jack Harlow always reps his hometown of Louisville with love, and today he and KFC wanted to make that love abundantly clear with a $250,000 donation to the American Red Cross in support of relief efforts in western Kentucky.

Announced on Monday, Harlow has begun a new partnership with the iconic chicken staple, and their first order of business was a donation via the rapper and Kentucky Fried Chicken parent company Yum! Brands following the tornado which killed at least 64 people and left over 100 missing. Gov. Andy Beshear shared Monday over 1,000 homes in the state are now gone, as over 300 National Guard members are helping in the search for missing people along with “hundreds of state employees and volunteers from across the nation,” per WLWT.

KFC is inviting people to donate additional funds through its website.

Harlow’s Kentuck Fried Chicken link-up goes beyond donations, as brand campaigns and different menu items will come as a result of the partnership. KFC will also be ever-present at Harlow’s upcoming five-date No Place Like Home Tour, including custom Harlow packaging and a KFC boombox playing his music outside the Louisville Palace Theatre.

“Growing up I always dreamed of being that guy who would put Kentucky on the map in the music scene,” Harlow said. “But to team up with an iconic national staple like KFC, the biggest brand to come out of Kentucky, is truly an honor. I’m looking forward to all the amazing things we’re about to do together.”

The brand specified that Harlow will not be portraying Colonel Harland Sanders.

Harlow—who has made donations to his home turf in the past—wrote of the partnership on Instagram, “It couldn’t come at a better time, as the state needs our help more than ever in the wake of this past weekend’s devastating tornadoes.”