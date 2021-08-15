Jack Harlow hasn’t had alcohol all year, and he doesn’t intend to.

The rapper posted a rare lengthy Instagram caption Sunday, telling fans why he hasn’t had anything to drink this year, alongside a photo of him holding up a jumbo chain.

“Haven’t had a single sip of alcohol in 2021,” Harlow wrote. “Going the rest of the year without it. Maybe I’ll never take another sip, who knows? My favorite vice was definitely drinking (I don’t like to smoke) but if I learned anything this year it’s that I don’t need it.”

Jack continued, sharing that it felt like a good time for a “life update,” and that he’s grateful to his fans for standing by him through the years.

“But I’m hungrier right now than I’ve ever been,” the Louisville MC wrote. “I’m prepared to become a well-oiled machine to take this shit to the next level. See you soon.”

Harlow is heading on tour this fall, kicking off his The Creme De La Creme Tour on Sept. 8 in Orlando and wrapping up in Indianapolis on Nov. 19. The run features opening sets from both Babyface Ray and Mavi, and follows Harlow’s major Lollapalooza set just a few weeks back.