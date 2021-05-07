The real is back, the ‘Ville is back as J. Cole unleashes a new single from his upcoming album, The Off-Season, titled “Interlude.”

It has been a long time since we last heard from J. Cole over wax. In July of last year, the Carolina Prophet released a two-pack called Lewis Street EP, which included “The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice.” Cole said that they were the “first two songs from The Fall Off” and lit the flame of fans worldwide. Now, one week away from the fabled album that Cole teased in an Instagram post months ago, “The Fall Off Era” is finally about to begin.

Cole announced the release of The Off-Season on the 14-year anniversary of his debut mixtape, The Come Up.

The cover art for both projects look similar, with Cole standing adjacent to the center of the photo. This time, instead of the city as his backdrop, Cole stands in front of a flaming basketball hoop, possibly symbolizing the “fire that was once dying out” that he mentioned in his Players’ Tribune piece, finally returning.

If “Interlude” is any indication of what The Off-Season has to offer, then next week should be scorching hot. Listen to J. Cole’s new song “Interlude” down below via Spotify or on other streaming platforms.