Isaiah Rashad released the track “200/Warning,” which will not be on his highly-anticipated forthcoming album, The House Is Burning. “Everyone go thank Nacho. Not on the album,” he tweeted, along with a SoundCloud link to the song.

Last week, Isaiah appeared to take the leak of the Kenny Beats-produced track in stride, offering up possible sites where the finished product could be heard.

Aside from revealing that The House Is Burning is scheduled to be released in June, Isaiah’s interview with Fader for its May issue includes a discussion about how addiction nearly upended his career, but resulted in him moving to Tennessee to stay in his mother’s home. After coming forward with his substance abuse and financial problems, TDE founder Top Dawg checked him into rehab. A reinvigorated and motivated Isaiah came out of rehab to begin work on what would become The House Is Burning.

His interview with Billboard would go on to show how Top Dawg went the extra mile to help get him back on his feet. Whether it was covering his rent, or allowing him to stay in his own home as he struggled with sobriety, Isaiah developed a newfound appreciation for Top Dawg’s unrelenting desire to stay by his side. “When I came to him humble and I needed help, he still gave me the help,” he said. “He’s a solid n***a, man. I ain’t never seen a n****a happier to hand a n***a a $1 million check. That n***a happier than I am, doing skips down the steps. He loves me, man.”

In April, Isaiah marked his return with “Why Worry,” and kept the momentum going by dropping “Lay Wit Ya” the following month. Now, you can listen to “200/Warning” up top.