Isaiah Rashad strengthens his Tennessee roots with his latest single, “Lay Wit Ya,” featuring Duke Deuce.

For this track, the Chattanooga native chooses to attack an instrumental inspired by Three 6 Mafia’s “Ridin’ in the Chevy.” Being from Memphis, the Triple 6 crunk influenced beat fit Duke Deuce like a glove.

“Tough decisions in this rappin’ business, ain’t no bein’ friendly,” Duke spits. “Old niggas turned to enemies, now I’m seeing plenty/Strictly business, they like ‘Duke, you’re tripping,’ bitch, I need a milli’/Plenty people used to sleep up on me, now I’m seeking vengeance/Cold ice and cold heart, bitch, you know we strictly pimping.”

Last week TDE had the internet in a frenzy when it teased that one of its artists, now known to be Rashad, is loading up for a new project.

The rollout for Rashad’s new The House is Burning project has officially begun with the release of “Lay Wit Ya.” TDE also treated fans for being so patient by holding a live premiere for the “Lay Wit Ya” music video in Los Angeles on Thursday. Those in attendance got to see the visual a day in advance and receive exclusive gifts.

In a new cover story interview with Fader, Rashad candidly spoke about everything from addiction, going broke, and much more. Head here to check it out.