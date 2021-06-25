EDNA (and its deluxe edition) may still be in heavy rotation for a lot of people, but Headie One’s already back with something new for us. New drop “Pound Signs” dropped today and it comes complete with some high octane gangland visuals for the fans.

Produced by Likkle Dots and Es, it’s a return to the drill blueprint he made his name on, complete with those all-important sliding 808s and hi-hat triplets. For now, it seems the new track is a standalone gem with no immediate plans for a new project in the pipeline, but it’s not like he hasn’t given us plenty to enjoy regardless.

The visuals, meanwhile, follow Headie and his crew as they make a daring raid on an armoured van transporting stacks of cash that are ripe for the taking. From there, we follow Headie and the boys’ journey as they clean their money before heading out on the town for a high-stakes game of cards.

Hit play on the visuals at the top and be sure to add “Pound Signs” to all your playlists.