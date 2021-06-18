After delivering tracks “Like 34 & 8” with Pooh Shiesty and “Shit Crazy” with BIG30, Gucci Mane’s album Ice Daddy has arrived just before Father’s Day.

Both songs will appear on Ice Daddy, alongside features from Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, Young Dolph, E-40, Project Pat, and Peewee Longway. Also notable is the cover, which features a photo of Gucci and Keyshia Ka’oir’s son Ice Davis, who is also an executive producer for the project.

In addition to dropping off the project, Gucci shared the music video for “Posse On Bouldercrest” featuring Pooh Shiesty and Sir Mix-A-Lot. Gucci also previously dropped the videos for both “Like 34 & 8” and “Shit Crazy.”

Gucci recently extended his prolific artistry to his 1017 Records crew, with the 2020 compilation albums So Icy Summer and So Icy Gang Vo. 1. Ice Daddy is the Atlanta native’s first solo release since 2019’s Woptober II.

Stream Ice Daddy below via Spotify or over on other streaming platforms and watch the video for “Posse On Bouldercrest” featuring Pooh Shiesty and Sir Mix-A-Lot up top.