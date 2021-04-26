Paterson, New Jersey’s Gu Mitch and Gee Rose recently linked up to bring us a new single in “Kane,” which will appear on an upcoming collab tape that they’re working on. Gu and Gee both come with distinct flows to bring us into their world for a little bit, with a new video shot by VisualbySpazz and produced by IcHoff x BWolf.

Gu had this to say about the single and video:

“We wanted to show viewers from all walks of life that you use your struggle to make progress no matter what you’re up against.”

If Gu Mitch sounds familair, that’s because he dropped a tape with Retch back in 2019. Be sure to check for him and give his tape with Gee Rose a spin when it drops.