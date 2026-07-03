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Premiere: Listen to Retch and V Don's "Shiesty" f/ Maxo Kream
Retch and V Don are gearing up to release their collab project, 'Gone 'Til Autumn,' and share a taste of what's to come with "Shiesty" featuring Maxo Kream.
The Best Rap Verses of 2018
Artists like JAY-Z, Cardi B, J. Cole, and Eminem all blessed us with exceptional verses this year. Here are Complex's picks for the best rap verses of 2018.
Stream Retch's New Project 'After the Verdict'
The project features Dave East, Roc Marciano, and Tsu-Surf.
Premiere: Stream Retch's 'Still Up' Tape Before It Drops and Read Our Exclusive Interview With Him
The New Jersey rapper talks about how he ended up on the new N.E.R.D.
Here's the Retch Video N*E*R*D Sampled in Their New Song "Lemon"
N*E*R*D sampled a viral video of Retch from a few years back.
RetcH Is Reportedly Facing 20 Years in Prison for Armed Robbery
The New Jersey native also has multiple other felonies on his record.
RetcH Proves to Be the Most Savage Rapper in the Game in the Video for "Not to Mention"
Checkout the latest 'Lean & Neck' visual.
Stream and Download RetcH's New Mixtape, 'Lean & Neck'
The New Jersey rhymer is back with new music.
Premiere: Tasha The Amazon and RetcH Team Up On "Nowhere"
Produced by Bass and Bakery.
Premiere: Retchy P and Mac Miller Team Up on "Troubled Man's Lullaby"
Produced by Larry Fisherman.
Interview: RetcH Talks "Finesse the World," Playing Dumb, and Getting Sandwiches Delivered at the Opera
Plus a premiere of his new video for "Hunnit Bandz."
RetcH & Thelonious Martin Release "Polo Sporting Goods" Mixtape
Appearances from Action Bronson, Ab-Soul, and Da$H.