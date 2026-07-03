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Latest Stories

Retch & V Don f/ Maxo Kream - "Shiesty"
Music

Premiere: Listen to Retch and V Don's "Shiesty" f/ Maxo Kream

Retch and V Don are gearing up to release their collab project, 'Gone 'Til Autumn,' and share a taste of what's to come with "Shiesty" featuring Maxo Kream.

Angel Diaz1891 days ago
best rap verses 2018 complex
Music

The Best Rap Verses of 2018

Artists like JAY-Z, Cardi B, J. Cole, and Eminem all blessed us with exceptional verses this year. Here are Complex's picks for the best rap verses of 2018.

Angel Diaz2758 days ago
Retch
Music

The Best Rap Verse of the Month

Who won this month's best rap verse?

Angel Diaz2907 days ago
RetcH's artwork for 'After the Verdict.'
Music

Stream Retch's New Project 'After the Verdict'

The project features Dave East, Roc Marciano, and Tsu-Surf.

Joshua Espinoza2932 days ago
Retch
Music

Premiere: Stream Retch's 'Still Up' Tape Before It Drops and Read Our Exclusive Interview With Him

The New Jersey rapper talks about how he ended up on the new N.E.R.D.

Angel Diaz3144 days ago
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Retch
Music

Here's the Retch Video N*E*R*D Sampled in Their New Song "Lemon"

N*E*R*D sampled a viral video of Retch from a few years back.

Angel Diaz3180 days ago
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Music

RetcH Is Reportedly Facing 20 Years in Prison for Armed Robbery

The New Jersey native also has multiple other felonies on his record.

Zach Frydenlund3788 days ago
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Music

Stream and Download RetcH's New Mixtape, 'Lean & Neck'

The New Jersey rhymer is back with new music.

Eric Diep3833 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Listen to RetcH's "Gunz Gon Blow"

Produced by Black Pearl.

Angel Diaz4280 days ago
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Music

Watch RetcHy's "Amedei Porcelana" Video

RetcH is back with a new visual.

Angel Diaz4300 days ago
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Music

RetcH & Thelonious Martin Release "Polo Sporting Goods" Mixtape

Appearances from Action Bronson, Ab-Soul, and Da$H.

Dharmic X4594 days ago

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