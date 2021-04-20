The United States Office of Government Ethics, according to a recent report, declined to certify a public financial disclosure document from Kanye West in connection with his 2020 presidential election bid.

Jordan Libowitz, writing for the nonprofit CREW (Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington) on Monday, said the public financial disclosure report in question was reviewed for compliance with the Ethics in Government Act by the Office of Government Ethics. Additionally, it was reviewed for compliance with the Apparent Compliance with the Federal Election Campaign Act by the FEC.

The document, viewable here, includes “OGE Declines to Certify” in the box reserved for an Office of Government Ethics certification and is dated April 15.

Though no specific reason was given for the declined certification, the CREW assessment noted “it likely revolves around” West opting out of disclosing Kim Kardashian’s assets and income figures. In the document, West claimed an exemption to this disclosure that—per CREW—would seemingly be an issue due to the public (and readily available) info surrounding Kardashian’s income. Another potential problem in the financial disclosure report, according to Monday’s CREW Piece, is centered on three different trusts for which details and assets were also not disclosed.

In February of this year, it was widely reported that Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce from Kanye West after nearly seven years of marriage.

Following the events of 2020, Kanye West—who this year won a Grammy for his Jesus Is King album—has been largely absent from the public eye. This month, he appeared on the Instagram page for Mark Seekings’ line:

And earlier this month, Billboard reported that Netflix had paid millions for a Kanye West documentary series that will pull from two decades of footage, including some taken during the 2020 election.