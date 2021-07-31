Los Angeles MC Gonzoe has reportedly been shot and killed in Seattle, according to TMZ.

The 45-year-old rapper, named Ronald Moore, was a member of the Outlawz and close affiliate of Tupac up until his death in 1996.

Gonzoe was reportedly shot three times near a Shell gas station in the city shortly before heading inside the station and collapsing. According to TMZ, he later died at a local hospital and police also discovered a car with bullets inside nearby.

Gonzoe, who earned his rap name from Pac himself, was also known as a member of rap group Kausion, who were signed to Ice Cube’s Lench Mob Records in the mid-’90s. The group dropped their debut studio album South Central Los Skanless in October of that year, as it landed at No. 37 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Fellow Pac collaborator C-Bo shared his thoughts on his friend’s passing on Instagram on Friday night, alongside a video of the two sharing drinks.

“RIP my Loc Gonzo,” he wrote. “I hate to see the repeated cycle of killing those that finally have made a change in their life for the better smh fuck the shooter!!!! Buster must couldn’t fight . I wish the family and kids the best !!!!”

The rapper had recently started a boxing league, fighting rapper Boskoe100 back in April and finishing in a draw during a fight that Snoop Dogg commentated on.