Mase’s holier than thou attitude when it comes to gang culture may have been praised by some people, But those who are truly in touch with the concept, like Glasses Malone, weren’t impressed by the rapper-turned-pastor’s Instagram critique.

During a conversation with HipHopDX, the Los Angeles rapper decided to hold Mase accountable for his comments because he thinks Mase is “too f*cking educated” to be dismissive of the Black youth.

“Mase is f*cking tripping. He knows why [kids join gangs]. This is not new,” Malone said. “Especially, since everybody’s reason for joining is different. Most of the time, you from where you from before you claim. Everybody else is going to tell you where you from, for the most part. And if people are your friends, like gangbanging ain’t nothing but a bunch of players who are trying to survive.”

Malone is from the home of gang culture as Americans know it today. Also, as a professed member of the crips, he had a firsthand look at several gang members’ origin stories. This knowledge led him to chastise Mase for condemning something that isn’t part of his life experiences.

“Over the years I’ve noticed different things with Mase. Being critical of people that come from the kind of background that he comes from and him to act totally clueless and ignorant to it, it’s kind of ridiculous. I kind of feel bad for him for even saying that,” Malone said. “Real gangbanging in its essence, or the one I participated in is really a bunch of friends trying to survive in the place having a different franchise and it completely lacks opportunity altogether. That’s all a gang is where I’m from.”