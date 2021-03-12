Givēon has already made a name for himself with his stunning voice, and now he’s back with an expanded edition of his projects Take Time and When It’s All Said and Done.

Combining his two first EPs—which came in March and October of last year—the release features the new track “All to Me.” In a post shared on his Instagram last week, he announced the decision behind merging the projects into one release.

“The anniversary for the release of Take Time is creeping up on us all….what a year it’s been,” he wrote. “I decided to combine both of my first two eps into one project: When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time. I also added a new song to the project...the end of a chapter means the start of a new one.”

To coincide with the release of the project, Givēon has also dropped the music video for fan favorite track “Heartbreak Anniversary.” Recently he wowed audiences with his NPR Tiny Desk concert, which put his vocals in the spotlight.

Listen to the newly released When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time and watch the video for “Heartbreak Anniversary” above.