Givēon continues to wow fans by performing a melody of hits for NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” series.

For the over 14-minute long performance, the Long Beach native performs hits from his recent EP Take Time, like “The Beach” and “Like I Want You,” as well as “Stuck On You” from his debut EP When It’s All Said And Done. Givēon performed these tracks in front of a wall showing Black creatives and with the accompaniment of an all Black band in honor of Black History Month.

“Even though the circumstances aren’t ideal, I’m so honored to do this @nprmusic Tiny Desk performance for you all” Givēon wrote on Instagram captioning a clip of his Tiny Desk performance. “Happy Black History month.”

Most people were introduced to Givēon when Drake twisted his vocals for Dark Lane Demo Tapes’ “Chicago Freestyle.” Since then, the Epic Records artist has been building a name for himself with his acclaimed EPs. He even caught the attention of Snoh Aalegra who is featured on the song “Last Time” from When It’s All Said And Done.

Watch Givēon give a socially distant—but still entertaining—performance for NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” above.