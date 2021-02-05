G-Eazy is warming fans up for his next studio album.

Less than two months after releasing the deluxe version of When It’s Dark Out, the Bay Area rapper delivered his Chris Brown-assisted track “Provide.”

The official video for the song, which will be released at noon on Feb. 5, follows the artists as they live it up at a social gathering called a house party. (You remember those, right?).

“Provide,” which samples Mark Morrison’s 1996 hit “Return of the Mack,” is expected to appear on G-Eazy’s These Things Happen Too project. The rapper has been teasing the release for a minute, and previously confirmed it would include appearances by Lil Wayne and Demi Lovato.

G-Eazy and Brown previously teamed up on the former’s 2015 track “Drifting” with Tory Lanez, and then reunited on Brown’s 2019 track “Wobble Up” with Nicki Minaj.

You can stream “Provide” on all major platforms and check out its official video up top when it drops.