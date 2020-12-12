G-Eazy is ending 2020 on a high note.

This week, the Oakland-born rapper celebrated the fifth anniversary of When It's Dark Out with its long-awaited deluxe version. The updated record includes the original 17 tracks as well as two new cuts: "Years to Go" featuring Goody Grace and "Lifestyles of the Rich & Hated" with Rick Ross.

But that's not all G-Eazy is delivering this month. The rapper is also dropping a deluxe version of his third studio album, The Beautiful & Damned, which will turn 3 years old on Dec. 15. He has yet to announce the titles of the additional TB&D cuts, but there's a good chance he'll perform them during his upcoming double-header livestream performance.

The anniversary event, which is being presented by NoCap, will take place on Dec. 22. G-Eazy will perform back-to-back sets of songs from the respective albums as well as never-before-heard material. Fans can purchase tickets for the holiday livestream here. Single show tickets are available for $15 while double-header tickets are available for $25.

You can stream the When It's Dark Out deluxe edition on Apple Music or via Spotify below.

In conjunction with the record's release, G-Eazy announced the launch of his Red Stairway record label. The imprint's first signeee KOSSISKO dropped his debut single "World of Trouble" on Friday. You can stream the track now here and watch its official music video below.