Pras, rapper and co-founder of hip-hop group Fugees, is facing charges after allegedly “orchestrating an unregistered, back-channel campaign” to influence the Trump administration to drop an investigation into people connected with development company 1Malaysia Development Berhad, according to the Department of Justice.

Jho Low, 39, and Prakazrel “Pras” Michel, 48, were charged over two years ago after accusations that they funneled millions of dollars into the 2012 U.S. presidential election. Michel pleaded not guilty to those charges, while Low has not been arrested.

The DOJ shares that the pair allegedly conspired alongside Elliott Broidy, Nickie Lum Davis, and others to engage in lobbying campaigns directed by Low and the Vice Minister of Public Security for the People’s Republic of China, respectively, so the 1MDB embezzlement investigation could be dropped along with the “forfeiture proceedings involving Low and others.” They also allegedly hoped to have a Chinese dissident sent back to China.

Now, both are also charged with conspiring to commit money laundering related to the foreign influence campaigns, while Michel is also being hit with charges of witness tampering and conspiracy to make false statements to banks.

Low potentially faces a maximum penalty of five to 10 years in prison if convicted, while Michel would face maximum penalties from five to 20 years in prison, per count, according to the DOJ.