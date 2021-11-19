Freddie Gibbs has linked with Jadakiss on his new song “Black Illuminati.” Gibbs also dropped the track’s accompanying music video.

The video sees the pair rapping in a lavish estate and as they whip around the city, surrounded by beautiful women. With “Black Illuminati,” the two share their journeys and celebrate their successes, with Gibbs rapping, “They want to take me out this game like Sha’Carri / Black Illuminati, touch big rabbits, streets need a body.”

The new single is the first time the two rappers have appeared on a song together since Gibbs’ 2012 track “Krazy” with Jay Rock.

Gibbs and The Alchemist shared their collaborative album Alfredo back in May of 2020. The album, which boasted appearances from Rick Ross, Tyler, the Creator, Benny the Butcher, and Conway the Machine, went on to get nominated for Best Rap Album at the Grammys.

You can watch the video for Freddie Gibbs’ “Black Illuminati” featuring Jadakiss at the top and stream the track over on Spotify or other platforms.