A street has been formally named in honor of late rapper, Fred The Godson.

On Monday, Frederick “Fred the Godson” Thomas Way was unveiled on the corner of Leggett Avenue and Kelly Street in Fred’s native borough, The Bronx. The ceremony was held on Thomas’s birthday and brought out the likes of Fat Joe, Jim Jones, Sway Calloway, Bronx Borough President Ruban Diaz, and others. There was also a live performance from Jaque and TBM Fat Boy Izzo.

Fred The Godson passed in April 2020 due to complications with COVID-19. Prior to his death, he gained fame for his lyrical prowess, collaborating with rappers like Cam’ron, Jadakiss, Pusha T, and more. He was also named an XXL Freshman in 2011.

Along with getting a street named after him, Fred The Godson celebrated his first posthumous birthday by releasing his latest album, Ascension. The nine-song tape has no features and displayed the stripped down, boom-bap sound that made Fred The Godson one of hip-hop’s favorites.

Listen to Fred The Godson’s new album, Ascension, below.