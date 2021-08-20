That’s a pretty fast five years flew by.

When it was hell on earth and when the city was on fire, Frank Ocean’s Blonde—released on this date in 2016—held us together for half a decade of pandemics, political turmoil, and poolside convos turned failed romances. But if you spun “Self Control” at your most emotionally vulnerable state, “held together” may not be the right terminology.

Blonde has been the album we turn to when we need a good cry, when we’re searching for a moment of reflection, and when the only thing we desire is a French producer to remind us of the dangers of social media. There’s a reason it still floats on and off of the Billboard 200 chart five years later (most recently at No. 173 this week), has since been certified platinum by the RIAA, and has surfaced on all-time album lists while its legacy is still in its infancy. To many, it’s already a classic.

A body of work that’s considered a classic, and feels perfectly whole, has some songs that hit just as deep as they did when you first saw Frank place his hand over his eyes. So here we are today doing the impossible: ranking the songs on Blonde from worst (for the record, none of these are bad) to best.

There will be mountains we won’t move, but we sure as hell are going to try with this one.