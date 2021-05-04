Foogiano was hit with a lengthy jail sentence this week.

Music executive and Authentic Empire founder Boomman told fans the New 1017 artist was hit with a five-year sentence by officials in Green County, Tennessee.

Complex has reached out to a rep for comment.

Foogiano seemingly confirmed his sentence with an Instagram post vowing to be “be back before y’all know it.”

He then urged his fans to post a yellow graphic calling for his freedom to keep his brand alive while he’s serving time.

“All my friends, family and supporters make this your profile pic ’while I’m gone,’” he wrote. “#FreeFoo”

The Greensboro, Georgia native was arrested in March while on the run from authorities in Memphis. Foogiano was originally apprehended in Georgia in December 2020 on charges of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. After posting a $50,000 bail, the rapper was given an ankle monitor to wear so police coulddocument his moves. Shortly after his release, Georgia declared him a “fugitive from justice” for burning off his ankle monitor and going on the run.

At the time of his firearm arrest, Foogiano was on probation for a 2015 burglary conviction. Boomman insists Foogiano was following the guidelines of his probation when he was arrested in December and that another person has already confessed to owning the gun.