Dr. Dre’s Detox is like rap’s version of aliens. We’re almost certain they both exist, but the likelihood of them showing up at your home (or in your preferred DSP) is slim. Yet, this didn’t stop Flavor Flav from confirming that a new Dre project is on the horizon.

During an appearance on Steve-O’s Wild Ride! with Steve-O podcast, Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav claims that he had recently visited Dr. Dre’s compound and heard what’s being cooked up.

“I was just over Dre’s house a week and a half ago,” he said before confirming that an album is in the works and he might be on it. “One of the best people in the world, man. Not only that, but I’m honored for him to have me record something at his house for his upcoming album that’s getting ready to come out. That’s big to me, man. C’mon. Flavor Flav on a Dr. Dre album? Man. Word. That’s big to me, bro.”

Flavor Flav isn’t the only pioneer to make his way over to Dre’s studio. Earlier this month, Grandmaster Flash posted a picture of himself with Dr. Dre. Although he didn’t confirm that he was on the album, he did claim to have heard game-changing music from Dre.

“Here in LA doing the Disco Oasis with Nile Rogers tonite, I get a call from one of my heroes he invites me to the CRIB,” he captioned the picture. “He takes me down to the STUDIO he played me a project that will change the game!! Totally incredible, we top off the day for 2hrs talkin’ about Music, Family Health and Life thanks for the Invite Dr Dre.”

Also Diggin’ in the Crates’ Diamond D and Xzibit say they have heard the mythical album.