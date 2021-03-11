The Fat Joe and Notorious B.I.G. joint album is one of hip-hop’s most intriguing lost artifacts that may never see the light of day. On Wednesday, which happened to be the anniversary of Biggie's death, Fat Joe once again spoke about the project that never-was on

“I worked on an album with Biggie,” he said during a conversation with Verzuz creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz on his The Fat Joe Show. “We cut about five songs together. He was like, ‘You the Latino don, I’m the Black don.’ And we was in that studio going crazy. It’s verified by Puff Daddy and everybody.”

While people would undoubtedly love to hear the songs Joey Crack and Biggie put together, Fat Joe explained that it would be distasteful to release them because they were sending shots at 2Pac.

“I’mma keep it real. At the time, we were dissing Tupac a lot and all that,” Fat Joe said. “So that should have never seen the light of day, which is respectful, so because, you know, they both passed on, you know. But yeah, I worked with the B.I.G. for real.”

Fat Joe has spoken about his potential album with Biggie before, most notably during a conversation with Brian “B. Dot” Miller from last year.

Following Biggie and Tupac’s beef, the new leader of Junior M.A.F.I.A., Lil Kim, found herself in a feud with Foxy Brown. Yet, producer Rashad Ringo Smith told Fat Joe that two queens weren’t always at odds. In fact, Lil Kim and Foxy Brown recorded a track over one of Smith’s beats called “Enjoy Yourself.” Smith shared a snippet of the unreleased song with Joe, which you can check out below.