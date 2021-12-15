The reactions machine kicked into overdrive on Wednesday thanks to the proliferation of as-yet-unverified claims surrounding Jim Jones and Freddie Gibbs.

VladTV ran a short piece on Tuesday night alleging that a “fight” broke out between Jones’ and Gibbs’ respective crews at the Prime 112 restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida.

Per alleged witnesses, the purported incident is claimed to have begun with the Dipset member approaching Gibbs about some previous comments. During the argument that allegedly ensued, a person with Jones is claimed to have struck Gibbs, at which point—supposedly—the reported fight escalated.

Around the same time as that report, @mr.bz___ shared footage of a steak dinner in progress, as well as a post in which he mentioned Gibbs. “Just seen Freddie Gibbs get whooped at prime 112 but imma mind my business,” one Instagram Stories update read.

At the time of this writing, these claims remained exactly that, just claims. But that hasn’t stopped fans of both artists from responding to the alleged incident—claims about which have since spread via Akademiks and elsewhere—by sharing some jokes on Twitter.

Neither artist has publicly addressed any of this. Gibbs, however, did share a short clip to his @cantbantherabbit Instagram. The Alfredo artist doesn’t currently have an official account and has famously had issues with the platform.

“Come on, baby,” Gibbs, who didn’t specifically address the Jones-centered claims, said in the clip. “It’s me, the rabbit.”

Complex reached out to a rep for Jim Jones about the alleged altercation, and received this reply: “‘We Set the Trends’ is streaming over a million on both YouTube and Spotify.” A rep for Freddie Gibbs did not immediately respond for this story.

On Wednesday it was announced Gibbs will head out on a 2022 headlining tour in North America with Zack Fox, MIKE, and Redveil playing support on various dates. The tour launches in San Francisco on April 14 and continues for 22 shows through June 3 in Vancouver. Tickets are on sale starting Dec. 17.

