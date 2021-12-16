Madame Tussauds Museums are known for immortalizing influential activists, artists, musicians, and pop culture figures in wax for decades now.

There are numerous Madame Tussauds Museums across the globe and one in Berlin has just made some modern updates to the wardrobe of Rihanna’s figure that has many fans confused.

Rihanna’s wax figure at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Berlin, Germany was first unveiled back in August of 2011 and it featured her then-signature short red haircut and outfit. The figure has since been updated periodically with new fits over time, the last being in May of this year, and as the holiday season rolls around, the museum decided to update it with a holiday look. Well, they nailed the Christmas aspect of it.

The updated version of Rihanna’s wax statue in the museum features a new haircut for the singer and business mogul, as well as a holiday-themed jumpsuit that looks very Santa-inspired. Besides the wax figure having a similar hairstyle and matching tattoos as the artist, everything else about it doesn’t match up to what Rihanna actually looks like, especially its face.

The Madame Tussauds Museum has also become known for having some hilarious adaptation of the celebrities and influencers it honors, with some of their figures, like this one, not really matching up facially. Some people on social media felt the same way, pointing out how the figure doesn’t look like Rihanna at all.

See what people had to say about the Christmas update to Rihanna’s wax figure in the Madame Tussauds Museum in Berlin down below.