After a stacked rollout week including—among other things—the unveiling of that pregnant emoji cover art from Damien Hirst and a slew of guest-announcing billboards, Drake’s long-teased Certified Lover Boy hit streamers on Friday.

The latest from Drizzy arrives more than three years after the release of his most recent full-length studio effort Scorpion, which took the form of a double album. Of course, a key facet of any album of this magnitude is careening through the reactions of fans and/or the perpetually-online. Both Drake and Kanye West—whose new album Donda, at least in some form, was released five days ago—have dominated the timeline for months now due to the event-filled nature of their respective rollouts.

With CLB finally out, fans have plenty to say about the album. From the subliminal shots at Kanye West, to Future rapping over a Right Said Fred sample, Certified Lover Boy has a lot to unpack. One immediate highlight for fans is Rick Ross and Lil Wayne teaming up with Drizzy on the sleek track “You Only Live Twice.”

Both icons are many-time collaborators with Drake (and each other), of course, notably showing up together with the Boy on DJ Khaled’s landmark single “I’m On One,” and fans are loving their newest team-up. “You Only Live Twice” has also already got fans talking after some pointed out Drizzy appears to take aim at Swizz Beatz on the track, replying to comments Swizz made and apologized for last year.

Below, see a sampling of how fans have responded to Rick Ross and Lil Wayne’s appearances. CLB is out now.