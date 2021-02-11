It’s a Texas connection as Travis Scott has hopped on the remix of Erica Banks’ hit single “Buss It.”

After the song opens with the sample from Nelly’s “Hot in Herre,” Travis launches into his verse, riffing off Banks’ “buss it” line by talking about stacking and spending money on luxury items and women, peppering the track with his distinctive ad-libs.

Banks’ song led to the viral #BussItChallenge on TikTok, finding its way to both Twitter and Instagram where it also began trending, with a number of celebrities taking part in the challenge. The original song was first released in 2020 but took off at the top of 2021, and has reached No. 62 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Travis’ remix will definitely give the track a bigger boost.

In an interview with Complex, Banks shared how the collaboration came together. “It’s so crazy. I got a phone call, and the phone call was like, ‘Yo, I’m about to send you this song. I’m about to play this song for you. Tell me what you think.’ I’m not knowing what I’m about to listen to,” she explained. “So I hear ‘Buss It,’ but I hear [Travis Scott] on it. I’m just wowed. I’m like, ‘What the hell is going on? How did he even get this song?’ That’s how I found out, through a phone call of somebody calling me and telling me.”

You can read the full interview with Erica Banks here and listen to the “Buss It” remix below.