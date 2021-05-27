Becky G and Emotional Oranges are ready to fly us out to Miami, just in time for summer.

The L.A.-based R&B duo teamed up with the pop star for their collab “Down to Miami” just a couple months back, but today they’re heating things up with a fiery new video featuring a bright sun, fly fits and—of course—plenty of oranges.

The visual sees the trio work on smoothies, take in shipments of oranges, and boogie in a pretty expensive-looking mansion to the summery track. Back in April, Becky said she considered the cut a “vibey record,” so its no wonder she’s getting involved in the orange game even further.

“Everyone who knows me knows I love a vibey record, and this is the kind of track I never grow tired of listening to,” she said in a statement. “I was so excited to collaborate with Emotional Oranges and feel like we really brought our LA style down to Miami with this one.”

As for group members V and A, they shared that they leaked a simpler version of the track online a year ago, but the current iteration was a blast to make with Becky.

“This started off as a stripped guitar idea that we leaked on socials over a year ago,” they said. “We had a lot of fun re-imagining it with Becky, she’s been really inspiring to work with. Can’t wait until people get to see the creative + visuals we’re putting together.”

Next up for the duo is the release of their long-awaited project JUICEBOX, featuring other tracks like the jazzy Biig Piig teamup in “Body & Soul.” Keep up with Emotional Oranges on Twitter for more information on their upcoming project as it becomes available.

Check out the “Down to Miami” video above.