Emotional Oranges know about soul. And with their latest release, the Los Angeles-based duo link up with West London artist Biig Piig to make that abundantly clear.

On Tuesday, the team-up dropped their new single “Body & Soul,” a two-minute cut that follows vocalists A and V as they float over some jazzy chords and smooth drums with Biig Piig popping in for the assist.

The track is set to be featured on their upcoming JUICEBOX effort as a follow-up to both their 2019 fan-favorite projects The Juice Vol. I and The Juice Vol. II, which have earned over 200 million streams online. Emotional Oranges have already revealed “All That” featuring Channel Tres and “Bonafide” featuring Chiiild off the new project.

The duo tells Complex that they first linked with Biig Piig after hearing her track “Don’t Turn Around.”

“We DM’d Jess after hearing her song ‘Don’t Turn Around’ and she happened to have just moved to L.A. from London. We made two dope ideas the first day we got in the studio and have become close ever since – she’s an unbelievably talented writer and an overall great human,” they said.

As for the “Body & Soul” hook, the pair said it took some retooling from a previous song. In the process, it earned a vibe that they compare to their first efforts.

“It was actually the bridge for the first track we did and we decided to build around that for an entirely new song,” they said. “The feel good, carefree energy reminds me of ‘Motion’ and ‘Personal’ and we’re glad we were able to bring that back for JUICEBOX.”

You can check out “Body & Soul” below before its release on Wednesday. And keep up with Emotional Oranges on Twitter for more information on their upcoming project.