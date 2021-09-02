Eminem debuted a new collection of clothing that references the highlights of his career.

The Detroit native teased the capsule on Wednesday, with a clip of models wearing the pieces, soundtracked to the Music To Be Murdered By: Side B song “Discombobulated.” “Let’s take ‘em back / In time,” Em wrote, letting his fans know that the pieces are a collaboration with streetwear designer Millinsky.

The collection includes short-sleeve and long-sleeve t-shirts, hoodies, and baseball caps that read, “Hi, My Name is Slim Shady,” “Guess Who’s Back,” “I’m Infinite,” and “Slim Shady,” as he references his projects Infinite, The Slim Shady LP, and The Eminem Show. The pieces range in price from $25 to $50 and can be purchased here.

It seems that the new merch is an attempt to connect his day-one fans to his more recent fans, as Em continues to release new music and reinvent his label, Shady Records with new signees like Grip.

Alexandre Dalliance, the 22-year-old known as Millinsky, was included on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list. His designs have been previously worn by Rihanna, Mick Jagger, Beyoncé, and more.

Check out some pieces from the collection below.

Image via eminem.com

Image via eminem.com

Image via eminem.com

Image via eminem.com