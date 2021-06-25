Ed Sheeran has marked his return with the new single and video for “Bad Habits.”

The singer has been hinting at the song’s arrival over the last few weeks, teasing fans with clips and stills of him dressed as a vampire in a pink suit with blonde hair and wild makeup.

“I’ve been working away in the studio over recent months and I can’t wait for you to hear ‘Bad Habits,’” he said in a statement. “I always aim to push myself and my music in new directions and hopefully you’ll hear that on the new single. Feels great to be back!”

Sheeran has been on a bit of a music hiatus since December 2019, telling his followers in an open letter to Instagram that he needed to “take a breather to travel, write, and read.” Later, in a new interview from July 2020, he openly discussed how he’s had to overcome struggles with alcohol and an eating disorder.

Sheeran’s last album was 2019’s No. 1, Grammy-nominated No.6 Collaborations Project, which included chart-topping songs “I Don’t Care” with Justin Bieber and “Beautiful People” with Khalid. The album also included appearances from Travis Scott, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, and more.

Watch the music video for “Bad Habits” up top and listen to the single below via Spotify and Apple Music.