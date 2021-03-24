Ebro Darden has responded to Saweetie after she said her interview and freestyle with the station in 2018 gave her PTSD.

In a tweet, Ebro addressed the situation directly. “Apparently having an opinion on her freestyle rap gave Saweetie PTSD… should I feel bad?” he tweeted after someone asked him what to expect on Wednesday’s show.

In her now infamous appearance on the show, Ebro did not hold back when it came to what he thought about her rapping skills. “I just thought the raps was basic,” he told her. “I think you need to get sharper on your diction, your clarity, and your content if you’re going to impress me.”

In the April cover story for Cosmopolitan, Saweetie spoke about how the appearance impacted her. “It was a really dark point in my life. I went from being so loved so quickly because of ‘Icy Grl’ to, on my first promo run, well, you saw the interview,” she said. “The script flipped really quick, like night and day. I was like, Wait… I had PTSD from that.”

As reported by the Hot 97 blog, Ebro clarified the situation further and insisted he intended no disrespect. “You want to rap and it is just ‘cool,’ we gone tell you,” he wrote in the comment section of a Neighborhood Talk post. “So happy for her success, but that doesn’t mean we can be dishonest about freestyle… love @saweetie tho.” When a fan accused him of laughing in her face, he added, “Laughed? Stop that… this rap BTW people have opinions.”

Ebro did catch some heat on Twitter on Tuesday night after he shared some thoughts some perceived as subtle replies to Saweetie’s Cosmo feature. “Please don’t confuse success in the music business with being good at making music,” he wrote. He did appear to shut down such an assumption later, however, when he replied to a fan who suggested Ebro and other men in hip-hop “only have this energy with female rappers.”

“What does this have to do with Female Rappers?” he asked. “You clearly don’t know me.”

He continued to get tweets about the situation, to which he added, “I hate when that happens… I’m just tweeting listening to music and having discussions, then boom! My tweet is aligned with some other bullshit I ain’t even know happened. Damn."