EarthGang has had their foot on the pedal for the last several months. After rejoining their Atlanta rap collective Spillage Village for their heavily-anticipated project Spilligion at the end of 2020, the duo has now set their sets on dropping another body of work to follow their last studio album Mirrorland.

In a conversation with The Breakfast Club, while talking about the album, EarthGang also addresses a tweet they had made a few weeks earlier saying that they would be dropping on the same day as J. Cole.

“We told people that to get em hyped,” WowGr8 revealed during the interview. “We might be before Cole because I really don’t know when that n***a dropping, since we being so honest.”

“I know, if he drop, we ready. But if he don’t, we still ready, we’ll probably just drop before that n***a,” he added.

Cole has been teasing a plethora of projects that will hopefully be dropping soon. Always shrouded in mystique, the man himself hasn’t said much about when “The Fall Off era” might begin, but with EarthGang insinuating that Cole might have some offering ready, it might be sooner rather than later.

During their conversation with The Breakfast Club, EarthGang also revealed the title of their next project, Ghetto Gods. Expanding on the title, Olu explained, “This whole conversation has been about respect for people making it out the hood.” Wowgr8 also added, “The balance of being a God and being ghetto, it’s cool,” when discussing how the title came about.

EarthGang just released “Options” featuring Wale, which is currently climbing up the Urban and Rhythmic radio charts (at No. 36 at both places). The group is also nominated for Best R&B song at this year’s Grammys for “Collide” — a track with Tiana Major9 for film Queen & Slim.

Watch the entire interview with EarthGang and The Breakfast Club up top.