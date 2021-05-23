Dua Lipa is firing back at an organization that criticized her stance on the escalating Israel-Gaza conflict.

On Saturday, the New York Times published a full-page ad in which the Grammy-winning singer and other celebrities were targeted for expressing support for Palestine. The ad, which was paid for by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s World Values Network, featured a photo of Lipa alongside sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid, who have both Dutch and Palestinian heritage.

“Bella, Gigi, and Dua … Hamas calls for a second Holocaust. Condemn them now,” read the ad, which went on to accuse the “mega-influencers” of vilifying the Jewish state.

Lipa responded to the attack on social media Saturday, accusing the World Values Network of “shamelessly using my name to advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentations ...”

The Future Nostalgia singer reiterated her criticism of the Israeli government, stating it was guilty of violating Palestinians’ human rights. Lipa went on to say that she believes everyone, regardless of religion or ethnicity, deserves to live in peace in whatever state they choose.

“I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism,” wrote Lipa, who is dating Bella and Gigi’s little brother, Anwar.

Lipa, Bella, and Gigi are among the growing number of celebrities who have voiced support for Palestinians amid rising tensions in the region. Bella recently participated in a pro-Palestinan demonstration in Brooklyn, and has continued to use her platform to raise awareness about the longstanding conflict.

“It has always been #freepalestine, ALWAYS,” Bella wrote on Instagram. “I have a lot to say about this but for now, please read and educate yourself. This is not about religion. This is not about spewing hate on one or the other. This is about Israeli colonization, ethnic cleansing, military occupation and apartheid over the Palestinian people that has been going on for YEARS!”