J. Cole’s Dreamville Ventures has created a “first-of-its-kind” partnership with Apple and Marcus Graham Project, Billboard reported on Monday.

Together, Dreamville and Apple will sponsor 12 individuals for MGP’s iCR8 Summer Bootcamp. Through this partnership, Dreamville is hoping to utilize one of MGP’s flagship programs to increase diversity and equity in music and entertainment marketing. The two will then work closely to integrate these participants across Dreamville Ventures’s verticals which include music, TV and film, apparel, and live events.

“Our company was built on the premise that dreams become a reality, and we’ve created a home that challenges the industry standards,” Dreamville Ventures EVP and president of Dreamville Studios Candace Rodney in a release. “Our partnership with the Marcus Graham Project expands the Dreamville family by creating a pipeline to identify and develop emerging talent; all of whom we hope will leave the program feeling ready to conquer both the industry and their dreams as their true authentic selves.”

The iCR8 Bootcamp gives future marketing leaders the ability to learn from industry mentors and attack different industry challenges. The Bootcamp team will also function as a pop-up agency that will provide consulting services for certain non-profits or minority-owned businesses in addition to Dreamville and Apple.

“If the year has shown us anything it’s that the time is now for innovative thinkers. As the Marcus Graham Project looks to our 15-year anniversary, we want to continue to push the boundaries of diversity and more importantly, equity into spaces where the voices of color are most needed,” Marcus Graham Project chief development officer Larry Yarrell said. “To do that, we need partners who walk the walk and champions of diversity, equity, and innovation.”

This is the fourth year Apple has participated in MGP’s programs. It also coincides with Apple’s new Racial Equity and Justice Initiative as well as its recent emphasis on supporting HBCUs through the Propel Center.