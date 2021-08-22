Drakeo the Ruler was arrested Sunday after his Uber driver got pulled over for allegedly having tinted windows, and he recorded the interaction on Instagram Live.

While details regarding Drakeo’s arrest remain scarce, Jeff Weiss claims the LAPD pulled over the vehicle carrying the “Talk to Me” rapper and his toddler son around 11 a.m., alleging the incident was the culmination of authorities monitoring his every move.

In November, Drakeo struck a plea deal that resulted in his release after spending three years in prison. He was acquitted of murder and attempted murder charges two years ago, but the district attorney refiled charges of criminal gang conspiracy and shooting from a motor vehicle, which kept him behind bars as he awaited a new trial.

Drakeo spoke with Complex three weeks following his release where he discussed a previous remark he made about feeling targeted for being a successful Black man who made it out of poverty, and whether that reality changes the way he moves in his everyday life. “I don’t even think about it or pay it no mind,” he said. “I just worry about getting in the studio and making songs. The other shit is just irrelevant. I don’t have time for that. Even though I’ve been having to deal with a lot of fuckers taking shots at me and shit.”

Drakeo released his latest project, Ain’t That the Truth, last month, featuring appearances from EST Gee, Ralfy the Plug, Shy Glizzy, and more.