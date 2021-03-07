“What’s Next” from Drake’s latest three-track offering Scary Hours 2 is heading straight for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list, according to Chart Data.

As Hits Daily Double reports, the EP’s three songs could combine to hit at least a million song equivalents in their opening week. In addition to “What’s Next,” Scary Hours 2 includes “Wants and Needs” featuring Lil Baby, and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” featuring Rick Ross, which samples Quadron’s 2010 track “Pressure.”

“What’s Next” also debuted at No. 1 on the global Spotify chart with 6.856 million streams, becoming the biggest debut of the year on the streaming platform.

Drake’s Scary Hours 2 precedes his next full-length album Certified Lover Boy, which was delayed so the OVO founder could recover from surgery.

“I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery,” he told fans at the time in an IG update. “I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t dropping in January. I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

He also provided another update during the latest episode of OVO Sound Radio.