While fans are waiting on Certified Lover Boy, Drake is finding time to get his jokes off.

Music Choice is chock full of random facts about featured artists, and while some of them seem too obscure to be true, the network was able to figure out Moneybagg Yo’s name, much to the rapper’s surprise.

“Did you know? Moneybagg Yo’s real name is Demario Dewayne White Jr.,” the service told fans while playing the Memphis rapper’s hit record “Time Today.”

“Police as hell,” Moneybagg said while recording the fact on the screen. “What the fuck wrong with y’all, Music Choice? Appreciate the love but damn! Talking about, did y’all know his real name?”

Seeing the rapper’s government name only made Drake want to hop in DJ Akademiks’ (who reposted Yo’s video) comment section and throw a slight joke at the Memphis native.

“DD White mayne,” Drake wrote in a way that observers have to read in Moneybagg’s distinctive voice.

Aside from strengthening his Memphis ties by joking with one of the city’s hottest rappers, Drake is continuing his extravagant CLB rollout. After hitting fans with exclusive Nike and Bape collaborations, Drake partnered with the Chrome Hearts clothing brand to outfit a one-of-one Rolls-Royce. The Chrome Hearts x Drake Rolls-Royce Cullinan will be on display at the Miami Institute of Contemporary Art for people to see the one-of-a-kind Rolls-Royce until May 15. There will also be limited Chrome Hearts x Drake merchandise to match the Rolls that will be sold at the brand’s Miami storefront.