After 10 years on top, Drake still has a lot of partying left to do.

Following this year’s Billboard Music Awards, where the top-selling rapper earned the highest honor of the night in the Artist of the Decade award—won only twice before by Mariah Carey and Eminem—Drizzy rented out a football stadium to toast himself with some close pals, E! shares.

SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles was completed with a massive banner reading his name and “artist of the decade” on Friday night, as Drake celebrated 10 years of greatness.

“He rented the entire stadium for the night,” the source told E!. “The stadium has a gigantic banner with his name and ‘Artist of the Decade.’”

SZA, Doja Cat, Chris Brown, and The Weeknd were all invited to the gathering, too, as images from Drizzy’s Instagram show projections and lights making up the scene.

“There are huge champagne towers and several bars set up throughout the stadium,” the source said. “Drake also has cute album books featuring his favorite moments through his career set up around the stadium.”

In a post of Drizzy and his friends standing on a stage in the middle of the field, the decade-defining star shared some knowledge for his 81 million supporters on Instagram, via a quote from author Mario Puzo.

“Never show anger at slight,” Drake wrote. “Tell nothing. Earn respect from everyone by deeds, not words. Respect the members of your blood family. Gambling is recreation, not a way to earn a living. Love your father, your mother, your sister, think harder about who you call your brothers and beware of loving any woman other than your wife.”